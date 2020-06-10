Caleb McDowell commits to University of South Carolina

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Another Lee County Trojan just announced their commitment to play for an SEC school.
Trojans star Caleb McDowell has committed to play at South Carolina!
McDowell was a huge part of the Trojan's success last season.
With standout games against Thomson and Coffee.
Dominating on both sides on the ball each game.
He said this season is more important than ever to prove to the Gamecocks that he’s good enough to see the field freshman year.
“When they kind of explained to me their game plan as far as using me up there and the opportunity that I have. Especially, the opportunity of going up there and having the chance to play as a freshman, I had to take that chance. This season is an extremely important coach and them are putting a lot on my plate. You know, I just gotta go out there and help the team,” said McDowell.
For now, he said he’s excited to finally be back with the team as they prepare for this upcoming season.
