Archbold medical professionals pray for nation and community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Medical professionals in Thomasville came together Wednesday morning to pray and reflect on the struggles our nation is facing.
“We understand that prayer is the answer for us in this time,” said Dr. Daryl Crenshaw.
Across the street from Archbold Hospital, a circle of bowed heads and closed eyes reflected and prayed about all our country is enduring.
“Love one another, and let’s take care of our community. And that’s why we held the prayer meeting today. To take care of everybody in unity. To pray for our country, to pray for our patients, and to pray for our medical center,” said Dr. Michael Crowley.
Dr. Crowley along with Dr. Crenshaw and a few other Archbold physicians put this gathering together in less than 24 hours.
Hospitalist Rudy Hehn said although receiving COVID-19 patients has slowed down, it’s been hard, and with everything else going on, it’s time to wake up.
He says prayer is needed for help and wisdom.
“Racial injustice has been here for a long time and things have come together where I think it’s hitting us on the head just how much is out there," said Hehn.
Dr. Crenshaw said even though COVID-19 is still here and they are still seeing cases, he applauds Archbold for their continued hard work.
“We see the social ails that are taking place today. It has lead to us just really wanting to come together in unison, and really the only way we can accomplish that is through prayer," said Dr. Crenshaw.
