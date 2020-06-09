Sylvester police encourage citizens to protest peacefully

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Sylvester Police Department were made aware of potential planned protests on Tuesday in the City of Sylvester, but they have since been canceled.
According to Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker, the organizer of the march met with the district attorney, discussed what he wanted, and the D.A. agreed to look into the case again.
So the organizer has agreed to cancel the march.
Lt. Doug Brooks, with the Sylvester Police Department, said he supports the citizens’ rights to peacefully protest, but said Worth County and Sylvester Law enforcement will still be on hand in case of any other issues Tuesday.
“As long as they do it peacefully, in the right way, you know, we have no problem with it. If they want to start, you know, breaking the law, then we’ll deal with it accordingly,” said Lt. Brooks.
Brooks said he encourages people to exercise their right to protest peacefully.
He said he agrees with Sheriff Whitaker on the matter and said they will work together to keep their citizens and peaceful protesters safe.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.