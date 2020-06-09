Sylvester native inspiring young students with engineering career

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester native is being recognized nationally for his engineering work.
Dr. Mark McKelvin may have been born and raised in Sylvester but the once small-town boy always knew he was going to do big things.
“I like to make an analogy because we are in South Georgia and we like football, right? We love football, I love football. We start young, we start when kids are in primary school, elementary school and definitely by the time they’re in middle school, they’re on their way to being good athletes and so forth,” said McKelvin.
A football player himself, the Worth County High School graduate said that football wasn’t the only thing he started at a young age.
“That was always something that I wanted to do, was to inspire all of our community because we have a lot of talent in South Georgia and I want to be an exemplar of that,” said McKelvin.
Dr. McKelvin went on to get his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Clark Atlanta University. Then he earned his masters and Ph.D. across the country at the University of California, Berkeley and then starting his career at NASA after graduation.
“That led to where I’m at currently, which is a senior project leader at the Aerospace Corporation. In my work, I primarily support the United States Airforce at the Space and Missiles Center,” explained McKelvin.
Dr. McKelvin was named the Black Engineer of the Year.
The Sylvester native has led an inspiring career for any South Georgia boys and girls interested in math and science like he was.
“They can start as early as primary school with just getting involved with various projects, various clubs at the school,” encouraged McKelvin.
Dr. McKelvin suggests kids look into summer programs universities offer if there aren’t any STEM programs at their school. He also suggests anyone interested in engineering gets involved in robotics programs.
