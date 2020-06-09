Sumter Co. EMA offers tips as hurricane season begins

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - With hurricane season in full force, one South Georgia EMA director is reminding his residents of ways they can prepare now.
Sumter County EMA Director Nigel Poole said you should have a plan in place in case severe weather impacts your community.
He said it’s also important to reach out to family and friends before, during and after any severe weather.
“During this pandemic, it’s also important for us to take care of our immediate family members and our other living family members we have close by,” explains Poole. “Whether it’s opening your home to a pre-disaster event so that your grandma can shelter in place with you, or whether it’s just making that phone call to a loved one to make sure they’re OK.”
Poole said you can sign up for the county’s CodeRED Alert System.
It will give you severe weather alerts straight to your phone as soon as they're issued.
