Second Century Ag holds “hemp university”

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A group of producers met over the weekend in Ocilla to discuss the growth of hemp in Georgia.
Second Century Ag (SCA) held a “hemp university” for farmers who are partnering with them to grow hemp for processing into CBD oil.
They are growing hemp in Georgia for the first time this year after a successful harvest in Tennessee in 2019.
One of the co-founders of SCA is happy about the completion of its hemp processing facility in Ocilla.
“I think the second processing plant in the state. It will provide jobs, create a little bit of momentum for this industry in South Georgia, and we’re excited about that,” said Thomas Farmer, co-founder of Second Century Ag.
Several state legislators attended the "university" to show support for Second Century Ag and its farmers.
At the event, growers learned more about the company’s history, hemp licensing, farming techniques, CBD oil processing and clone genetics.
Hemp is mostly grown for medicinal purposes.
Doctors said hemp can ease the symptoms of many common health issues, including anxiety, depression, acne and heart disease.
And for those with cancer, it may even provide a natural alternative for pain and symptom relief.
