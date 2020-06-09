Sabrina Lewis aims to be Dougherty County’s next sheriff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County sheriff candidates have been gearing up for Tuesday’s election.
For almost 30 years, Sabrina Lewis said she has dedicated her life to serving Dougherty County through her law enforcement career.
She said her career started in 1989 as the secretary at the sheriff’s office.
“I was promoted from secretary to deputy to lieutenant, from lieutenant to captain, from captain to major and from major to colonel,” said Lewis.
If elected, Lewis hopes to enhance meaningful relationships and partnerships in the community with residents.
“The only way I feel as if we can do that is with very good communication. I believe that if we do that, it will help minimize our crime and it will also restore the public trust that seems to have been lost between law enforcement and our citizens,” said Lewis.
Lewis said she will work towards community-oriented policing tactics to ensure the community is safe when they encounter one of her officers.
“It was really important that we got training, so we know how to deescalate situations and deescalate them effectively, but also that we learn culture diversity because that is very important also. I don’t think we can manage people without having been trained in culture diversity,” said Lewis.
Before people head to the polls, Lewis said there is one last issue she wants the people to know about.
“I would like for the people of Dougherty County to know that we are better together, when we work together, when we have our partnerships and our good meaningful relationships and we have effective communication between them, the citizens and us the police officers,” said Lewis.
