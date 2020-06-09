My Senior: Kelsey Patel

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Colquitt County.
Kelsey Patel has been a crucial part of the Packers softball team.
In her final season, she made first-team all-region and competed in the All-State Game.
She also made her way into Packer history when they won the region and advanced to the Elite Eight all for the first time in 2019.
Though she got to finish her high school career the way many wish too, she said she’s felt the impacts of COVID-19 on her sport, as well.
“With the coronavirus, everything shut down. So, we haven’t been able to play. But, in Moultrie, there’s a hitting facility and I go there to at least once a week, sometimes twice and do the hitting and fielding just to make sure that I stay in shape for when we do start travel ball in a few weeks,” said Patel.
Patel's softball career doesn't stop there.
This fall, she’ll head to Tifton to play for ABAC.
