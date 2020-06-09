Lowndes Co. sees increase of COVID-19 cases

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.
Within the last two weeks, there has been about 200 new cases. Last week, there was a significant jump, according to the South Health District.
Kristin Patten, South Health District spokesperson, said the upturn they are seeing in cases correlates to the number of tests they have been performing.
They had the largest testing week last week and in the last two weeks, they’ve tested more than 2,000 people, according to Patten.
“We also know people are going out and about more and it’s very important for people as they go out, as businesses reopen to remember that doesn’t mean COVID doesn’t exist in your community anymore. You still need to be wearing a mask, still need to be practicing social distancing, hand hygiene, all of that,” said Patten.
WALB asked if there was any information about whether any of the new cases were connected to the recent protests downtown, but Patten said they haven’t identified that they attended.
Patten also said there has been no increase in the amount of people going to the hospital for treatment, so those testing positive are not sick enough.
“We just want to remind everybody that COVID is still in our community, businesses are reopening and it’s important to remember as you’re going out in the community, continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, hand hygiene. Just because businesses are reopening doesn’t mean COVID doesn’t exist and you should continue to take precautions,” said Patten.
According to a report from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 461 cases in Lowndes County and four deaths so far.
Testing is available six days a week in Lowndes County. It is free. You just have to call the health district and make an appointment.
