Lee County Trojans back on the field for workouts

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - High school football is finally back.
This week teams are taking to the fields and weight rooms for the first time since mid-march.
But, the workouts look a little different with the safety guidelines in place.
“They have a series of questions they have to answer before we let them into the facility to work out. We’re following numerous other protocols as well. Each kid has their own water bottle. We’re not allowing them to use the water fountain,” said Lee County Head Football Coach, Dean Fabrizio.
He told us the first two days of conditioning have been rather seamless, considering all the guidelines the GHSA has put in place.
Such as limiting workouts to 20 people per group, including coaches.
“Everybody’s following protocol, social distancing. We’re cleaning the weight room, disinfecting it after each group. And day two is off to a great start as well," said Fabrizio.
“Makes for a much longer day. You’ve got to bring them in small groups at a time. With the amount of kids we have, that’s a lot of groups and a lot of time. But it’s worth it to have the kids back,” said Fabrizio.
Fabrizio said they’re just excited they can work as a team again, even if it takes a little longer to get things done.
“The chance to get back to some type of normalcy, you know, our kids they’ve been itching to get back and workout and we’re excited to have them back and see them all,” said Fabrizio.
Officials with the GHSA said they anticipate this guidance to change over time, but it’ll remain in place for at least the first week of workouts.
