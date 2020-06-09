It’s an itch of an outlook for this year’s mosquito season?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With all the recent heavy rainfall, Donell Mathis, the environmental control manager for Dougherty County Public Works said now is the time to take all the steps to limit the spread of mosquitoes around your home.
He said they have gotten several calls to spray in the community.
Mathis said you should pour out any standing water in birdbaths, dog water dishes, toys, any buckets, any old tires, wheelbarrows, roof gutters and anything else that may be a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.
“Anything that holds water more than 10 days, you need to get rid of it, or turn it over,” said Mathis.
Mathis said they are treating the water at this time to try to limit the spread of the pesky bugs.
He encourages residents to avoid being outdoors when the mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn.
He said it’s important for you to wear protective gear including long-sleeve clothing and to put on insect repellent.
