Heavy rain affecting Lowndes Co. with flooding, other issues

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The heavy rain took a toll on Lowndes County over the weekend.
A county spokesperson said some areas got close to 13 inches of rain, causing flooding and some road closures.
On Monday, county utility workers discovered the ground caved in near a sewage pumping station on Georgia 376, near the intersection with Loch Laurel Road. There was a disconnection of a pipe that feeds into a manhole. But there was no spill, and contractors were called in for emergency repair.
“We had some of the material that was under the pipe washed away, and so with that, it caused a shifting in the pipe. But thankfully, it was a pipe that leads into a vertical manhole, so all the material was contained,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information officer.
Dukes said sinkholes are very common in South Georgia and North Florida, especially over periods of drought and then heavy rain.
In Valdosta, the southbound and northbound lanes are closed on County Club Drive between Williamsburg Drive and Pine point circle because of a repair being done after a sinkhole formed on the ground. This is next to a road near a manhole.
The utility department said they inspected the area and found no damage to any sewer pipes or infrastructure.
The cause is under investigation, according to Ashlyn Johnson, City of Valdosta spokesperson.
The project could take another week to get done because of the weather.
