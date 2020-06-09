Georgia’s watermelon season begins

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time for the harvest of Georgia watermelons.
One farmer said those melons planted on plastic are coming in a little earlier this year.
Christopher House, a farmer in Omega, said the market is looking great right now.
He said they are shipping out a lot of melons and is hoping it will stay that way over the coming months.
“And we just encourage everybody to go out to the store, buy yourself a good watermelon, sit down with your family, support your American farmer and eat wonderful, sweet, Georgia watermelons,” said House.
House said that the weather has been in their favor so far this year.
With the increase in rainfall, they are not having to irrigate quite as much.
The milder temperatures are also helping to make this year’s crop sweeter than ever.
