Former Lowndes Coach Joe Wilson passes away

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On June 9, 2020 the Viking football family lost Coach Joe Wilson, head coach of the Vikings from 1976 – 1988.
Coach Wilson was hired by former Superintendent A. B “Sonny” Martin to turn around a football program that had never had a winning record. Upon his hire Wilson made promises many thought impossible. He promised winning records, victories over rivals, and state championships.
From an 8-2 record in ‘76, to a victory over Valdosta in ‘77, to a state championship in ‘80, the “Silver Haired Fox”, as Wilson was known, more than delivered on his promises. He developed the ‘Plowboy’ persona and brought pride to the program and heritage.
For thirteen years Coach Wilson and his staff led our Vikings to a 95-49 record with two region and one state championship. In 2019 the playing surface upon which he taught all Vikings to win was named in his honor for his many contributions to the Lowndes football program.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. This fall the Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department and Viking Touchdown Club will further honor Coach Wilson during a home football game on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.
Details will be announced later.
