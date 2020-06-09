Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall. Rain chances remain high tomorrow with a marginal risk of severe storms for the northwestern counties. Rain chances begin to fall from west to east Thursday. The front stalls and keeps our eastern counties wet and the western counties drier to end the week. Eventually the drier air wins out by the end of the weekend. Temperatures begin seasonable with very high humidity. Below average take over this weekend in the upper 80s and upper 60s.