A few more rainy days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorm continue otherwise very warm and humid. Rain likely with heavy downpours and gusty winds through the evening.
Tropical moisture remains and brings another round of showers and and thunderstorms tomorrow. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms Wednesday with the primary threat of damaging winds. Rain not as widespread tomorrow but many will get wet.
As a cold front slides across the region Thursday rain chances decrease into the weekend. Behind the front drier air arrives filters in with only a slight chance for isolated storms through the weekend. Humidity briefly drops for some relief as highs top upper 80s with lows around 70.
Cristobal continues to weaken as it accelerates north through the midwest. In its path heavy rain and flash flooding persists from the mid to upper Mississippi Valley.
