Dougherty Co. sheriff seeking re-election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul is finishing his third term as the county’s sheriff and has worked for the agency for 38 years.
“As a jailer and working my way up through the ranks, I was able to work with people of all walks of life and help them. I have always wanted to be remembered as a sheriff that doesn’t just lock people up but changes lives,” said Sproul.
Sheriff Sproul wants voters to know he has been a community activist since he has been in law enforcement and said he is devoted to finding a solution to the problems people face each day.
“People don’t care what you know until they know you care for them,” said Sproul.
One of the biggest impacts Sproul has focused on is his pre-trial release program that helps the men and women in jail work towards a better life.
“We have 80 to 81 inmates that would be incarcerated in most jails but we’ve been able to go through the judges and have them released in Dougherty County and we have three deputies that oversee that program and visit those men and women weekly,” said Sproul.
Many people have voiced their concerns about the amount of crime and violence in the county. Sproul said the police chiefs and the DA are a part of a movement called ‘Stop the Violence, Taking Authority.’
“It is an open door invitation, every Tuesday we meet and we have citizens from all walks of life come into that meeting and they will tell us things,” said Sproul.
WALB News 10 asked Sproul what his stance on racial injustices and police brutality is after thousands of people across the nation have been protesting for change. He said his department and their policies do not tolerate those practices.
“I watch a young man in our jail kick an inmate in the mouth and the face and I wrote him up, had him reported and he lost his job. He was terminated,” said Sproul.
Sproul said he tells every new officer at their orientation to abide by the law and respect the community.
“I tell them, 'You wearing that badge, you represent a fraternity across this country,” said Sproul.
