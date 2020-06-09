Conner Group for Pediatric Therapies to launch new location

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia pediatric therapist will soon have a location in the Albany and Leesburg area.
Teresa Conner, owner of the Conner Group for Pediatric Therapies, said they offer speech, occupational and other behavioral multi-disciplinary therapies.
She said she is looking forward to expanding her clinic so her team can offer services to other children in the area.
"We just really are appreciative to the community for accepting us and helping us grow. And we look forward to helping all the children in South Georgia,” said Conner.
Conner said they are in the process of signing a lease for a new facility on Dawson Road, right off the expressway.
She said they are very close to opening in July.
