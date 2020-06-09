Candidates race for the Georiga House District 152 seat, Rep. Bill Yearta shares goals

Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - He was just elected to the Georgia House District 152 seat less than six months ago and now, Representative Bill Yearta is in the race for the seat again.
Yearta is running against Dennis Roland in the June 9 Republican primary.
In the seat now, Yearta’s district includes Lee and Worth Counties along with parts of Sumter County.
Yearta served as the Sylvester mayor for 18 years before running for District 152 and winning the seat back in December.
Yearta serves on the Economic Development Committee. He said one main focus of his is getting broadband services to South Georgia, something that became even more important during the pandemic as many are working from home now.
“Even the pandemic has pointed out some things to me that we may have some additional opportunities in. Certainly, the supply chain issues have pointed out some opportunities we may have in the future for food processing close to our growers here. So I think we’ve got some excellent opportunities with economic development tied to agriculture,” said Yearta.
Yearta said he wants to make sure South Georgia isn’t forgotten by lawmakers as they finalize the budget. He said he wants to make big pushes for funding for infrastructure, as well.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.