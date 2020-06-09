Candidates race for Georgia House District 152 seat, Dennis Roland shares his goals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Republican candidates for Georgia House District 152 are ready to go head to head Tuesday.
Former Lee County Commissioner Dennis Roland will run against incumbent Bill Yearta.
Roland served as commissioner for 12 years.
Whoever wins the seat will represent Lee and Worth Counties as well as parts of Sumter County.
Roland said he’s particularly against tax increases. He said he wanted to run because he wants to serve South Georgia.
“I’m just for the working man. I’ve worked hard all my life. I’m 67 years old, I’m retired from one job. I still work three other part-time jobs I’m doing today. I’ll work until I die. That’s just my nature,” said Roland.
Whoever is voted into office Tuesday, will serve in the seat for two years.
There’s no Democratic challenger.
