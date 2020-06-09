Archbold sees an additional death in weekly COVID-19 report

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system has reported an additional COVID-19 death in its newest weekly numbers.
The death toll for the hospital system is now at 53. In its previous weekly report, the hospital system’s COVID-19 death toll was 52.
Below are cumulative numbers from all Archbold facilities:
- Total positive results – 524
- Total negative results – 3,003
- Total hospital admissions - 253
- Total deaths – 53
Below is new data since the previous week’s report:
- New positive results – 13
- New negative results – 382
- New hospital admissions - 7
- New deaths – 1
