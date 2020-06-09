Archbold sees an additional death in weekly COVID-19 report

Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville. (Source: WALB)
June 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 3:30 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system has reported an additional COVID-19 death in its newest weekly numbers.

The death toll for the hospital system is now at 53. In its previous weekly report, the hospital system’s COVID-19 death toll was 52.

Below are cumulative numbers from all Archbold facilities:

  • Total positive results – 524
  • Total negative results – 3,003
  • Total hospital admissions - 253
  • Total deaths – 53

Below is new data since the previous week’s report:

  • New positive results – 13
  • New negative results – 382
  • New hospital admissions - 7
  • New deaths – 1

