Women of Color Initative launching summer self-care program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Women of Color Initiative, in partnership with SisterCare Alliance, is launching a “Summer of Self-Care” on Saturday.
The organization’s founder Anana Harris Parris said the SisterCare Alliance is a network of women of African descent who believe and promote self-care as a form of social justice.
The organization supports women of color in policymaking and leadership positions to strengthen all of Georgia.
“We execute this belief in this promotion through establishing official self-care days. Offering those proclamations, we teach a strategic self-care program to survivors of trafficking, domestic violence, and then every day a woman that just trying to make it through,” Parris said.
Parris said this event is primarily for women of all ages who feel forgotten or ignored and who don’t see themselves represented. The launch will feature women from across Georgia who will engage and connect with other women to learn therapeutic strategies.
“We also do a lot of social justice-based coalition work that allows us to be involved in the planning of marches and help with coalition-building that framework. And then most recently, we have begun hosting national social justice educational forums to teach young girls of color how to use basic principles of social justice activism within their area," Parris said.
