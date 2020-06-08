What is ‘Healthcare Today’

Healthcare Today (Source: WALB)
June 8, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 12:54 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “Healthcare Today" is a 30-minute educational program produced by WALB.

Healthcare Today airs on WALB-TV approximately one Tuesday per month at 7:30 p.m.

Guests range from physicians to other clinical professionals who answer questions concerning health issues related to their area of practice.

If you are a healthcare provider and would like to find out how to be part of WALB’s Healthcare Today program, call Kelli Roberts at (229) 446-4074 or send an email here.

