Tifton pregnancy center receives funding to keep aiding women amid pandemic

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Women’s First Choice Medical Center in Tifton recently received donations to help care for pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So, here at the Pregnancy Care Center we are fortunate enough to be 100 percent donor-funded by our community and others who are involved. So, it’s awesome that we’re able to do that and meet these women who are facing unplanned pregnancies to offer them resources during this time,” said Executive Director Jennifer Woodall.
Woodall said she’s happy the center has received enough funding to continue to serve pregnant women. Even in the middle of a pandemic.
“So, over the past few months, it’s been amazing to see how our donors have continued to give. We’ve actually had a few to give several thousand dollars to us in the midst of this time because they recognize and understand that even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, women still need the resources that we have. They need that safe place, they need that person to talk to during this time, and just to offer that voice of reason, that voice of truth and hope,” said Woodall.
She said they are taking all the necessary precautions while continuing to serve their patients.
“Basically, during the time of the quarantine, we were doing everything over the telephone. We were referring these women to the OBGYN where, that way, they had the care that they needed and the services. We had our advocate who was talking with these women to offer resources, whatever it might be for them, just to slow them down in their decision-making process, to be a friend. You know sometimes, it’s easier to talk to a stranger. And so we’re able just to provide that listening ear, that support that they so desperately need during this time of uncertainty,” said Woodall.
She said a lot of women have been reaching out to them during the pandemic.
“You know, it’s been interesting. We’ve had a lot of women reach out to us on our social media platform. On our website, we’re able to offer chat services for these women so that way they do not have to leave their homes. But we’ve also had women come into the clinic as well. As I said, we’ve just started back open with our clinic. So, we’ve been blessed that we’ve had women reaching out so we’ve been able to continue to minister to them. It looks a little different, but we are still able to do that, and we’re thankful,” said Woodall.
Woodall said the funding will be put to great use.
“So, we’re super thankful that donors have continued to give. We are hopefully moving into a bigger building. We know that this ministry is going to continue to grow as more resources are needed during this time. And so, we’re super excited that our donors are investing in our vision to be able to move into a bigger place to accommodate the needs of these women who are so precious and who we have the honor to serve,” said Woodall.
If you would like more information on Women’s First Choice Medical Clinic, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.