Tifton daycare reopens following pandemic closure

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Potter’s House Daycare in Tifton was closed for 12 weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now that it’s reopening, they said they’re following all of the current COVID-19 guidelines to protect their kids and workers.
The daycare’s secretary, Deborah Cook, said they are taking each child’s temperature and signing them in as they enter the building.
Cook also said they do not allow parents to walk their children down the hallways at this time.
“We have been here since 2002, and this is the first time that we’ve had to close. We have a sign-in sheet at the front door. The parents do not go down to the rooms,” said Cook.
Cook said they spaced out the cubbies for each child’s backpacks and have spread out the seating at the tables.
She said they’ll continue to comply with all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.