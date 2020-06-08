Thomas Co. talks voter fraud prevention ahead of Election Day

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Elections Office said they’re following a system from the Secretary of State’s office during each election.
Elections Supervisor Frank Scoggins said your information is already recorded in each precinct’s system — if you voted early or turned in an absentee ballot.
He said that ensures no one votes more than once.
Scoggins also explained what you can do if you’d like to vote in person or if you requested an absentee ballot that you haven’t returned.
“Those that have been mailed a ballot and have not sent it back to us, can surrender the ballot and then call into this office. We’d have to make a special change, and then they can vote at their precinct,” said Scoggins.
Scoggins said if you no longer have or are able to use the absentee ballot you received in the mail, an affidavit has to be signed showing you won’t turn in the same ballot later on.
“Well, the deal is, once we get that affidavit, we mark it, so if they turn that ballot in anyhow, they won’t vote twice,” Scoggins told WALB..
Scoggins said the secretary of state’s system is something they’re enforcing to prevent fraudulent activity.
Scoggins said they also keep tabs on and track down the absentee ballots voters haven’t received in the mail.
“I’m not saying we’re going to be 100 percent, but we sure do make an effort to get the ballot in everybody’s hands,” said Scoggins.
Scoggins said because of the virus, they’d prefer you to drop off your absentee ballot in the surveillance monitored dropbox, anytime before 7 p.m on Tuesday.
