Terrell Co. voter speaks after not receiving absentee ballot

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 1 million absentee ballots were mailed out to voters across the state.
But, WALB has received complaints from people who still haven’t received their ballot in the mail.
Jerilyn Morgan, a Terrell County voter, said she has been waiting for her absentee ballot for months, and after hearing other complaints, she feels this issue will distort the overall vote come Election Day.
“Tuesday is the regular voting, and the people that don’t know that their mail ballot is not coming in May, not get a chance to vote. Especially people that can’t drive and get to the poll," said Morgan.
Morgan said she ended up going to early voting, but she wishes this issue had been far before Election Day.
“Something has to be done about it as quick as possible, but it’s about too late now," said Morgan.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference on Monday, the day before the June 9 election.
He answered a question concerning those voters who haven't received their absentee ballot, and whether they can still vote in person on Election Day.
“If you don’t get your absentee ballot by tomorrow, please show up and go ahead and vote in person. They will check you off the system and nullify your absentee ballot, and then you can vote in person,” said Raffensperger.
For those voters who do receive their ballot before Election Day ends, Raffensperger said you aren’t out of time to turn it in.
“But if you do get your absentee ballot today, you can still vote absentee, you just then have to drop it off at the county dropbox or county registrars location,” said Reffensperger.
Morgan said she reached out to the Terrell County Board of Elections for help, but they advised her to vote in person.
“This whole mailing ballot sounded good in the beginning when the COVID was really bad, but now upon hindsight, no way,” Morgan said.
The deadline to have your absentee ballot turned in is 7 p.m., Tuesday.
The elections supervisor at the Terrell County Board of Elections Office and Registrar said they did advertise to make sure voter’s made changes to their mailing address, and some failed to do so.
They said they did their best to track down the correct address of each voter and get them their absentee ballot.
There is also the option to come in and vote in person, and they’re happy Morgan was able to do that.
