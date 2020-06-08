Phoebe enters fourth month in COVID-19 battle; releases Monday numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe hospital system has entered month four in its battle against COVID-19.
On Monday, the hospital system released its latest coronavirus numbers.
Here are the latest numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 32
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 1
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 391
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 102
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“This week, we are entering our fourth month dealing with COVID-19. While our number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease, we know the virus will likely remain a part of our daily life for some time to come," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Said Steiner: "Our team members responded with determination and ingenuity, becoming experts on treating COVID-19 patients, procuring necessary supplies during a time of extreme supply chain disruption and finding new and unique ways to provide the quality, compassionate care our patients need and deserve. We will continue to evolve to effectively meet the healthcare needs of our community as we enter each new phase of our COVID-19 response, always focusing on the safety of our patients, staff and community.”
