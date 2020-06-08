More than 30 warrants issued in Worth Co. drug bust

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s office has arrested five people and secured more than 30 warrants for a drug bust, according to a press release.
On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Worthy Street, in the residential area commonly referred to as Worthy Manor.
The search warrant was obtained after several weeks of investigation into illegal activities like thefts, burglaries, illegal drug possession and the sale of drugs, the press release states.
The sheriff’s office said Jonathan McMurphy, 29, Misty Medders, 41, Luke Walker, 24, Javon Grant, 32, and Warren Williams, 54 were all arrested during the search.
More than 30 warrants were secured between the five suspects. The press release did not specify who is being charged with what.
The sheriff’s office said the warrants include the following charges:
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a schedule V controlled substance with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of an altered or sawed-off firearm
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Obstruction of law enforcement
Anyone with any more information on this case is asked to call the Worth County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 776-8218.
