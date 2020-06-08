Food give away set for Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several civic organizations have scheduled a food give away this week in Coffee County.
FREE food boxes are available, first-come, first-served on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10am-2pm, at Elixir Extrusions, located at 250 Roland Sahm Way.
Non-profit agencies should call (912)383-9211 to reserve needed food boxes and are responsible for pickup and disbursement of the food boxes.
There will be no screenings for individuals; just stop by with an empty trunk and organizers will place the food box inside.
