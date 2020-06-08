Dougherty Co. PD looking for armed and dangerous suspects in attempted robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is hoping you can help officers find three suspects wanted after an attempted robbery.
DCP said Keyshawn Dye, Charles Daniel Stroud and Landon Stafford are all wanted after an incident in the 600 block of Heartwood Lane.
Police said the incident left a man severely injured.
The three are wanted on the following charges:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Criminal attempt to commit a felony
Officers have not released any information on the victim or the incident at this time.
Dye is described as being 5′11 and weighing about 144 pounds, Stroud is said to be 5′11 and weighs about 129 pounds and Stafford is said to be 5′09, weighing bout 120 pounds, DCP reported.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or DCP at (229) 430-6600. Police also said that the three should not be approached because they are considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.