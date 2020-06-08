Baconton woman celebrates 95th birthday with drive-by parade

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - For several weeks, Glenelle Marcus hasn’t been able to leave her home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I thought I had overslept and something came to me and said that this is your birthday. So I got up,” said Marcus.
The Baconton resident celebrated her 95th birthday in style – after her church and her family organized a surprise birthday parade.
"I don’t have words to express, my appreciation. I am not supposed to be out of words but I guess I am. So just try to love is my motto. To love someone more dearly every day; every day just love somebody,” said Marcus.
We asked her, what is her secret to achieve 95 years, and she said to just be yourself.
"Be true to yourself, and life is not a destination... it’s a journey, you have to just keep moving. You have to keep doing things, you have to keep studying… you got to just continue to love… everybody,” said Marcus.
Mrs. Marcus has lived a long and fruitful life. She says she relied on prayer and her faith in God to just keep on going.
"To do your very best from dawn of day till night, and keep your heart fit for His holy sight, this is our prayer,” said Marcus.
