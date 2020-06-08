An unsettled week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cristobal downgraded to a tropical depression but still impacting areas in its path and far east as the storm travels further inland across the Mississippi River Valley. The outer rain bands left more than 5″ of rain across portions of SGA along the GA/FL line.
This afternoon mostly cloudy with isolated showers otherwise hot and humid. Thanks to a slot of dry air rain chances are slim this evening but ramp up tomorrow into midweek. Showers begin to taper off as a rare June cold front slides east and pushes tropical moisture out before the weekend
Behind the front drier air arrives for the weekend. Not as humid but still hot as high top upper 80s low 90s.
