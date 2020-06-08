Albany man wanted on slew of charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted out of Albany on numerous charges from two different incidents, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Johnny Demond Jackson, 40, aka “Jon-Jon,” is wanted on several warrants stemming from two separate incidents.
Background on the incidents:
The first incident happened on June 3.
A woman told police that a black man wearing khaki pants, a green striped shirt and had a bald head asked for a ride from 16th Avenue to the McDonalds in the 2400 block of North Slappey.
Police said she became afraid and pulled into a parking lot and when she pulled in, the man told her he had a gun. From there, she told him to leave her car, according to APD.
“The suspect hit the woman and snatched her back into the car,” APD said in a release. “As the suspect began to drive off, the victim was able to exit out the passenger door. She was injured when the suspect ran over her foot as he left the parking lot.”
Warrants for robbery by intimidation and probation violation have been issued against Johnson in this incident, according to APD.
The second incident happened on Saturday.
In this incident, police have issued four aggravated assault with a firearm and three kidnapping warrants against Jackson.
Jackson is described as 5′11 and weighs 214 pounds.
Police said he was last seen in Camilla and could possibly be in Thomasville. Police also said he is known to frequent 16th and 9th avenues in Albany.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an Albany Police Department investigator at (229) 302-0772.
