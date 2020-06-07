World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as Pope Francis urges caution

A cross marks the grave of 57-year-old Paulo Jose da Silva, who died from the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 5, 2020. According to Monique dos Santos, her stepfather mocked the existence of the virus, didn't use a mask, didn't take care of himself, and wanted to shake hands with everybody. "He didn't believe in it and unfortunately he met this end. It's very sad, but that's the truth," she said. (Source: AP Photo/Leo Correa)