Lee Co. public works crews preparing for storm season

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Even though Lee County is not expected to see the heaviest rainfall from Tropical Storm Cristobal, public works crews are preparing now for storm season.
Lee County’s co-county manager and public works director, Mike Sistrunk, is encouraging residents to do a few things around their homes to be ready.
“Go ahead and start checking ditches out anywhere where we’ve had issues with flooding or where beaver dams might be blocked up to be sure we’ve got good water flow as much as possible,” said Sistrunk.
He said there’s already an area outside of public works for people to pick up or make sandbags if they need them.
“I also had my crews to go ahead and get some sandbags put on pallets prepared just in case somebody needs them in a hurry,” said Sistrunk.
He recommends residents do a few things to lower the risk of flooding around their property.
“What can citizens do to help things out...I’d appreciate it with, you know, wind and stuff, that it’s always recommended that you get your lawn furniture and any kind of loose stuff that might be in the yard to try to secure it. As well, if you’d check your ditches to make sure there is no limbs or debris or leaves in front of your pipes. The big thing is to try to keep your water flowing at all times,” said Sistrunk.
He said all the county crews put in a great effort to prepare.
“And, of course, we have the EMA director helping us out, along with the sheriff’s department monitoring the creek levels. During the nighttime, we always have a crew standing by with signs and barricades. Within a thirty-minute notice, we’re there putting barricades up when needed,” said Sistrunk.
To monitor creek and water levels in Lee County and across South Georgia, click here.
