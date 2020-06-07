Fourth man arrested in connection to Brother’s Corner Store shooting; victim’s mother speaks out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Prosecutors say another man is now behind bars for what they call an apparent assassination attempt in May of 2018.
“This is a matter again, among many, that needs to be addressed, and the state intends to bring this case forward as soon as practical because again. It is our intention to make sure justice is served appropriately,” said District Attorney Greg Edwards.
On May 29, 2018, 34-year-old Andrea Willis’ whole life changed when she walked inside Brother’s Corner Convenience Store for a cup of coffee but was shot several times in the neck and the stomach.
In this surveillance video, you can see Willis walk inside the store, a man is pacing back and forth and that’s when he came in seconds after her, and shots rang out. A day Willis’ mother, Bridgett Shealy, will never forget.
“I was walking pass the TV, and y’all was actually airing a young lady had got shot at Brother’s Corner Store one early morning. My first thought was Andrea, my first thought was my child," said Shealy.
Two years later, her daughter is left paralyzed.
A fourth man was identified and charged in the case.
Ernest Hudson, along with Dontavious Hudson, Darrel Eiland, and Jarrod Brown, is now facing charges on conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.
“They were cousins, it was some things that had transpired between them and something, that happen to him and made him feel like that she was apart of it, I had no parts,” said Shealy.
Ernst Hudson is the cousin of Willis and the family said he is the man behind the heinous crime that led Willis to rely solely on her family.
“She can’t do anything for herself. I mean if her head itches somebody has to come to scratch it, you have to feed her, clothe her, bathe her, everything. She totally depends on someone else for care,” said Shealy.
