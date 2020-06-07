APD investigates possible shooting, kidnapping incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect after a possible shooting and kidnapping incident happened on the 500 block of 16th Avenue.
Police say a woman reported that Johhny Jackson knocked on the door to her residence. A short time after Jackson entered, witnesses said he shot a man, hitting him the face.
The woman also said Jackson then forced her, and two others into a car at gunpoint, according to police.
All three women were able to escape and police said they are safe.
Police said Jackson has not been located.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson, you’re asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
