Forecast: Periods of rain likely through Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Outer rain bands from Tropical Storm Cristobal will continue to impact South Georgia through Sunday.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible beginning Saturday evening, especially for our southern counties. Expect periods of showers and storms on Sunday with highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s. Somewhat lower rain chances move in for Monday. Expect scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 90.
There will be a tight gradient of rain totals over the next couple days. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible across much of South Georgia. The higher totals will be in our far southern counties along the Florida/Georgia line. 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible in this region where heavy rain bands may set up.
Rain chances will rise once again Tuesday ahead of a cold front.
Expect numerous to widespread showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The cold front will enter the region by Thursday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s as scattered shower and storm chances linger. If the cold front clears our area, drier air will filter in Thursday into Friday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be warm and muggy … in the low to mid 70s through Thursday morning.
