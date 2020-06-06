Forecast: Periods of rain likely through Wednesday

Expect numerous to widespread showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The cold front will enter the region by Thursday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s as scattered shower and storm chances linger. If the cold front clears our area, drier air will filter in Thursday into Friday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be warm and muggy … in the low to mid 70s through Thursday morning.