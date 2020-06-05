Walls hoping to retain Lee Co. District 5 seat

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - George Walls is currently the commissioner for District 5 in Lee County and he hopes come Tuesday, people vote to keep him in office.
Walls said he has been the District 5 commissioner for about a year now.
He is currently having roads paved in the district and Walls said he still has much more he wants to do.
Walls said he has been able to help the community while he has been in office.
“We have a new ambulance that just came in this week. I helped get the ISO rating down from a 5 to a 2,” said Walls.
Walls said there is still so much he wants to do as commissioner.
“I am hoping to get some businesses located out here. We are lacking sewer on Philema Road, that is where the growth is. We have water but no sewer and I am trying to get sewer ran out on Philema Road so we can maybe have some fast food restaurants and maybe some big-time restaurants,” said Walls.
Walls said it has been rough this year campaigning because of COVID-19 but he hopes everyone will get out and vote on Tuesday.
“If you haven’t already voted absentee or early voting, please get out and vote Tuesday,” said Walls.
