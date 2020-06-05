Tifton woman vying for Senate District 13 seat

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ruenett Melton, of Tifton, is looking to get the Democratic nomination for the Georgia Senate District 13 race during Tuesday’s primary election.
The District 13 Senate election is in November, but the primary election on Tuesday will determine the party nominees.
Melton is now a retired teacher and currently runs a cultural museum in Tifton.
She said she has spent a lot of time in her community and listens to the concerns of her constituents.
Melton said she may not have much experience in government leadership but knows a lot about the problems facing people living in the district.
“I’ve been the person who had not been on any boards but I’ve been very effective in pushing people, making sure that they know what is needed, that they hear the voice of the people that they hear their cries,” said Melton.
If elected, there are several issues Melton wants to tackle. One of them is getting increased funding for education and mental health.
She also wants to strengthen hate crime penalties along with reforming the cash bail system.
