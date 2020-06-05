Tifton businessman hoping to be Republican nominee for Senate District 13

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Spud Bowen, a businessman out of Tifton, is vying to be on the Republican ticket for the Georgia Senate District 13 seat.
On Tuesday, the primary election will be held to determine party nominees for the November race to determine the next representative for the Senate seat.
If elected, Bowen said he’s passionate about agriculture, expanding rural healthcare and helping educators.
Economic development is also important to him.
Bowen said he helped bring industry to the area during his time as chairman of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce and with the economic development board.
"We don’t have a Target store in Tifton, but their distribution center is located there along with Orgill Brothers Hardware distribution. I have some experience in that and I know what it takes to help get businesses to come to South Georgia,” said Bowen.
The father and husband said he’s also passionate about student nutrition.
The Tifton resident currently owns a school photography company. He’s also an independent sales representative for the yearbook and graduation supplier, Herff Jones.
