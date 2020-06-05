Terrell Co. Academy celebrates kindergartners with drive-thru graduation

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) -A big ceremony was held for some little tots in Terrell County Thursday, when Terrell County Academy held a drive-thru graduation.
It was for their kindergarten class.
Parents and students were excited to have the ceremony during these unusual times.
Amanda Cooper is the mother of one of the graduates.
She said “kinda scared that we wouldn’t even get to have graduation with all of the COVID that’s going on. We’re just thankful that the teachers and staff just care enough and that they were willing to go the extra mile on this hot day.”
Parents drove around the school as part of the ceremony.
They were also able to have cap and gown pictures taken.
Parents told us around 20 students received their diplomas on Thursday.
