Ga. Supreme Court confirms prosecution immunity in Albany murder case

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) -Marlina Hamilton is a free woman and will not have to go to trial again for the death of her ex-husband, Christopher Donaldson.
Hamilton was previously convicted of murdering Donaldson.
She was granted a new trial that was appealed by the state several times.
The Dougherty County District Attorney was set to argue in the state’s highest court that she should not be immune from prosecution.
But earlier this year, she was ultimately granted immunity from prosecution.
Back in 2010, Hamilton testified that Donaldson repeatedly abused her before she shot him in self-defense.
She was sentenced to life in prison.
She has spent the last five years in prison before her release in 2016.
Her attorney, William Godfrey, said for those in this same situation and looking for a second chance they should just continue to fight.
“Once the conviction takes place, the chances of being released, the chances of having a conviction overturned, is certainly not in the favor of the accused. But Ms. Hamilton is truly a testament that justice does prevail,” Godfrey said.
Hamilton also released a statement:
“Ms. Hamilton is appreciative that the Supreme Court of Georgia affirmed, what she has always maintained: she was defending herself. This has been a ten-year ordeal for her and her family, but she never lost hope that justice would prevail. Today she is grateful that the day has finally come where justice prevailed.”
