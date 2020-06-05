Some Albany voting precincts combine ahead of June 9 election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany voters will see a number of changes ahead of the June election.
A number of precincts will be combined for the June 9 presidential primary, general primary election/nonpartisan general election, and special election.
“The change in location is due to the current unprecedented times in which we are living," Dougherty County officials said. "Signage will be posted to direct to the new location.”
County officials said the combining of some voting precincts is because of an “extreme shortage of workers."
Below are the changes:
- If you vote at Greenbriar Church (precinct 4), Albany State University West campus (precinct 7), or Westover Community Church (precinct 27), you will vote at the Westover High School Gym precinct, 2600 Partridge Drive.
- If you vote at Alice Coachman Elementary School (precinct 11), you will now vote at Mt. Zion Church precinct, 1905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- If you vote at Turner Elementary School (precinct 16), you will now vote at the Phoebe East precinct, 2410 Sylvester Rd.
- If you vote at Lovett Hall, (precinct 28), you will now vote at the Bill Miller Center precinct, 302 Vick St.
Along with the combining of some precincts, this will also be the first time the new voting machines will be used by Dougherty County voters.
County officials ask that voters comply with CDC guidelines, including social distancing when voting in-person.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.