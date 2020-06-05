Rain likely the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with warm 80s low 90s Friday afternoon. Rain chances are slim however isolated showers and t’storms are possible through the evening. Much wetter conditions take over the next 7 days as tropical moisture increases across the region.
Cristobal once again a tropical storm as it moves north and enters the Gulf of Mexico this evening. On this track the storm nears the north central Gulf coast Sunday evening with projected landfall along the Louisiana coast.
Across SGA Saturday expect bands of rain which become widespread and heavy Sunday into next week. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ are likely the next 7 days.
Temperatures remain steady with highs low-upper 80s and lows low-mid 70s.
Cristobal made landfall Wednesday just west of the Yucatan Peninsula. Downgraded to a tropical depression over land. The storm turned north and on track to enter the Gulf with further strengthening prior to its second landfall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.