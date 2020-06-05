PruittHealth in Moultrie reconnecting families with a visitation booth

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 can be a very isolating time.
A Moultrie nursing home is doing what they can to keep their residents and families connected during this pandemic.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a visitor restriction at PruittHealth Nursing Home in Moultrie.
But on Friday that changed.
After some quick construction, residents and families can now have in-person visitations.
The visitation booth will allow residents and families to sit down and see each other for the first time since mid-March.
Nursing Director Amanda Taylor said they saw a similar structure at another nursing facility and got to work here.
“Our maintenance man Tony, he came up with the drawing and measurements. And we thought the back patio would be the perfect place for it and it kind of went from there,” said Taylor.
Taylor said they’ve hosted several events since the pandemic, like parades and Skype calls, but she says nothing can replace in-person interactions.
"I think it’s really going to brighten their spirits. A lot of our dementia patients don’t understand why their families aren’t visiting. So, it’s really going to brighten their days to see their family members,” said Taylor.
Friday is the first day the booth is up and operating.
Taylor said families are already calling to schedule time to use the space.
“It’s going to help them in many different ways. For one, just being outside and getting some good fresh air,” said Taylor. "There’s a lot of flowers out back that they’ll water and kind of take care of. Being able to see their families is going to lift their spirits.”
Taylor said they’ll keep this structure up for as long as it’s needed.
To make an appointment call (229) 985-4320 or acastanon@pruitthealth.com.
