Pop-up COVID-19 testing now at Thomasville Rescue Mission

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Several agencies came together to bring pop-up COVID-19 testing to Thomas County.
Thomasville Police Spokesperson, Crystal Parker, said she received a call from someone worried about how people in the area could receive testing.
After handing out masks a few weeks ago, she decided it was necessary to bring testing to the Thomasville Rescue Mission for a day.
Anyone was allowed to walk, or drive up, and receive the test.
The National Guard has been in Thomasville for over a month, helping with testing throughout most of the week.
“We are out here on a mission to help the COVID-19. Help the nurses out and we’ve just been assisting them. I think it’s very important because if we’re trying to let the numbers go down, we need to know who has it and who does not have it,” said Airman Ross with the Georgia National Guard.
“I came out to get checked because in America, our health is very important and I just feel like everybody should come out and get tested for COVID-19," said one Thomasville resident.
The city was able to add hand washing stations for those who come to get meals every day.
They're also encouraging them to wear a mask and keep a safe distance between each other.
Corporal Parker told us this was a need in the area, and she’s hoping to bring pop-up testing back to the area in the future.
“You know, they’ve been offering testing at the health department for a while, but it may be that some of the people who aren’t mobile, they don’t have a car, they can’t get over there to get the testing done. So this way, all of the walk-ups can come and get a test if they want or they can also drive-up. We’ve just kind of been serving whoever wanted to come by today,” said Corporal Parker.
Corporal Parker said the test is a short process and results will be given by phone within a few days.
Thomas County Health Department is offering testing Monday through Saturday.
For more information, you can call (229) 226-4241.
