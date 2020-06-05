Parks and recreation to soon reopen in Albany with safety guidelines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will be reopening recreation sports programming and parks with safety guidelines.
Park officials strongly encourage the public to wear a mask. City staff is also required to wear a mask.
“The community’s safety is a top priority and it was important that we made sure that the decision to reopen parks and recreation facilities would be at the appropriate time. I am thankful for the community support. As we continue to see the decline of COVID-19 cases, we are confident that these facilities could be reopened, and activities resumed,” said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.
Youth Baseball:
Area youth baseball that takes place on Albany fields may resume on Monday, June 15.
At least initially, practices will consist of skill-building activities and conditioning. Guidance has been provided to league leaders, and they have agreed to follow them.
Assuming there are no further issues, games will be allowed to begin on Monday, July 6.
Gyms & Centers:
All recreational gyms & centers will reopen on Monday, June 29.
The number of attendees at each facility will be limited based on activity (free play, camp, classes, etc.).
Social distancing will be required, and each participant will be screened with a temperature check before entering.
Carver Community Pool:
The pool will remain closed for the 2020 season.
For more information, contact the Director of Recreation & Parks Joel Holmes at (229) 430-5222.
