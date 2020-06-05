Nursing a family affair for Donalsonville mother, daughter

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has given us all a greater appreciation for those who work healthcare and for two recent Andrew College graduates, they’ve made nursing others a family affair.
While working on their nursing degrees, Barbara Daniels and her daughter, Iman Buckins, have both been working at Seminole County Nursing Home.
Daniels has been in the nursing field for 15 years and Buckins has been in the field for three years.
“My father became sick with cancer and I would see what the nurses and CNA professionals did to help him," Daniels said. "That encouraged me to want to become a nurse.”
They both started the registered nursing program at Andrew College at the same time and graduated together in May.
“Well, I chose nursing because I’ve been working with my mother at the nursing home," Buckins said. "It just inspired me to become a nurse because I was good at what I do. And a lot of people said I was a good CNA. So I wanted to further my education into becoming a registered nurse.”
They have been offered jobs.
The next step for the mother and daughter is taking their boards. On top of this accomplishment, Daniels is also a master cosmetologist and Buckins is a talented artist, drawing and painting since she was eight-years-old.
